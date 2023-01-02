(Bloomberg) -- French new car registrations fell 0.1% in December, bringing an end to a rebound that began in August, the PFA auto association said in a statement on Sunday.

Sales for the full year finished down 7.8% at 1.53 million vehicles, following steep monthly declines earlier in 2022 as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused multiple supply chain disruptions.

Stellantis, which owns the French Citroen and Peugeot brands, saw car sales drop 24% last month. Renault Group new registrations dipped only 0.9%, helped by a 19% increase for its less expensive Dacia models. The two carmakers together made up almost half of the market.

Electric and rechargeable hybrid vehicles accounted for a quarter of new car sales last month, the highest level of the year. This took the share for 2022 to 22%, up from 18% in 2021 and 11% in 2020, according to the PFA.

The market for light trucks kept contracting, with new sales down 14% last month for a full-year decline of almost 20%.

