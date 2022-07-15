(Bloomberg) -- Output cuts at some French nuclear plants are expected to stretch into next week as a heatwave sweeping across Europe is pushes up temperatures on rivers in France, risking even higher power prices.

In its latest warning, Electricite de France SA flagged that two plants on the Rhone river will produce less electricity in the next few days. Earlier this week, the embattled utility warned that hot temperatures on the Garonne river would curb output at another plant.

Under France’s rules, EDF must reduce or halt nuclear output when river temperatures reach certain thresholds to ensure that the water used to cool the plants won’t harm the environment when put back into the waterways.

The curbs are likely to strain the European power system even further. The utility has estimated that output this year will be the lowest in more than 30 years. It’s also forcing the nation, traditionally an exporter, to rely on imports from neighbors including the UK, which is facing its own energy crisis.

France’s nuclear reactors were operating at 46% of capacity on Friday, down from 47% Wednesday, according to Bloomberg calculations using data from grid operator RTE.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the UK, France and Germany early next week, while heatwaves in central and southern Europe will last longer, forecaster Maxar said in a report on Friday. Paris will get as hot as 38 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

Restrictions on the Rhone will cut output at the Saint-Alban plant from July 20, but the facility will maintain minimum production of at least 1,300 megawatts for grid operational reasons, EDF said in the filing. The Tricastin plant will operate at a minimum level of 1,800 megawatts.

The former has a total capacity of 2,600 megawatts, while the latter’s is about 3,660 megawatts.

EDF has been given a temporary waiver of rules regarding water discharge into rivers to keep three nuclear plants in operation during the heat wave, Les Echos reported.

Grid operator RTE asked EDF in recent days to keep the Golfech, Blayais and Saint-Alban nuclear power plants in operation, even if they reach the authorized limit for discharges into waterways provided for by environmental regulations, the paper reported. The Garonne river reached 28 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the paper said.

