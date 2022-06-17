(Bloomberg) -- The cost of electricity in France jumped, adding to Europe’s gas woes, as depressed nuclear output squeezes the market.

France’s nuclear reactors are operating at less than half their full capacity and this week have produced the least electricity at this time of year since at least 2008, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The country, where warm weather is already making it tougher to cool the fleet of reactors, is importing power from neighboring countries like the UK, which historically has taken energy from France.

Electricity generation from state-run Electricite de France SA, the continent’s largest producer of atomic energy, is struggling under lengthy maintenance of its aging fleet and risks heightening the continent’s dependence on gas, which is in short supply. The company may now need to import power from neighbors in winter, straining wider European supply and burdening consumers with higher costs.

The market is pricing in a large risk premium to electricity early next year because of the low nuclear forecast, according to Sabrina Kernbichler, a power analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Energy markets are also bracing for Germany to step up its emergency energy plan following recent gas cuts to Europe, she said.

France is getting less gas from Germany than normal, tightening availability for its gas-fired power stations and compounding the risks facing its energy supply and economy. The country has received no gas from Germany since June 15, French transmission operator GRTgaz said on Friday.

French power for next week jumped almost 8% to 243 euros per megawatt-hour, according to broker data. In longer-term markets, French power for the first quarter of 2023 has risen over 12% since Monday to trade as high at 570 euros.

