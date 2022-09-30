(Bloomberg) -- Gasoline and diesel filling stations in parts of France have started to run out of fuel as industrial action at the nation’s refineries extends into a second week.

The strikes add pressure to Europe’s market for diesel and heating oil, which has been left short by the loss of Russian supply. Europe’s benchmark diesel contract has tightened this week as France is looking to rebuild strategic stockpiles that released earlier this year.

According to France’s CGT union, the areas short of supply include the major fuel-production hub of Le Havre, home to the nation’s two biggest refineries. The area around Lyon in the south is also experiencing shortages.

Refinery operator TotalEnergies SE said there is “no underlying fuel shortage,” declining to be more specific on whether some pumps had run dry.

“TotalEnergies has built up stocks and is currently importing regularly,” the company said by email. The major introduced a price cut on Sept. 1 that runs until the end of the year, meaning there’s no need for consumers to rush out to stations, it said.

According to Ufip, an industry group, there are shortages at some Total stations. Total has about 20 days of stocks, Ufip said, without being more specific.

Read more: France Asks Traders to Return Millions of Barrels of Diesel

France has six main refineries and at least four are barely operating, if they’re working at all. In addition to the loss of Russian oil and fuel supply, the strike coincides with the start of what’s known as maintenance season in Europe which curbs production rates.

The nation’s two biggest refineries, Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Gravenchon and Total Normandy -- both in Le Havre -- have been shut down. Exxon’s Fos refinery and Total’s Feyzin refineries are also out of service.

Total also operates the Donges refinery on the nation’s west coast. A sixth, at Lavera in the south, is operated by PetroIneos and isn’t thought to be disrupted.

Exxon Mobil said it was working to resupply its terminals while ensuring that any available inventory is fairly allocated between different customers.

(Updates with response from Total from fourth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.