(Bloomberg) -- Protesters stormed the entrance hall of stock exchange operator Euronext NV’s offices in the La Defense business district, outside Paris, as opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform lingers even after the plan was enacted earlier this month.

French television showed images of railway workers and others chanting and waving union flags.

A spokeswoman for Euronext said the protest, which was over by 1 p.m. local time on Thursday, had no impact on its operations and hadn’t disrupted trading.

Anger over Macron’s decision to raise the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62 remains strong. Opponents are increasingly targeting symbols of capitalism and business in France after the organized protests in recent weeks had little impact on the government’s plans.

Previous strikes saw protesters storm the offices of LVMH, BlackRock Inc. and Natixis SA.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.