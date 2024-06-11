Jun 11, 2024
French Person Close to Macron Denies Report About Resignation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron hasn’t been discussing a potential resignation, a person close to the French President said on Tuesday after a French radio station reported about the possibility.
Europe 1 radio said earlier that Macron had been discussing the possibility of resigning in case he obtained poor results in upcoming snap elections.
The French president is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to set out the campaign, the person added.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:45
Feds' decision to delay capital gains tax changes a 'Ponzi scheme': Wiseman
-
7:12
How e.l.f. Beauty is turning social media popularity into booming sales
-
7:00
Costly U.S. sugar tariffs drive candy makers over the border to Canada
-
6:20
Modi coalition win in India could be good for India-Canada relations: ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
-
5:35
Big 6 banks see at least 2 more Canada rate cuts in 2024
-
13:11
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments