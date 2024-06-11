(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron hasn’t been discussing a potential resignation, a person close to the French President said on Tuesday after a French radio station reported about the possibility.

Europe 1 radio said earlier that Macron had been discussing the possibility of resigning in case he obtained poor results in upcoming snap elections.

The French president is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to set out the campaign, the person added.

