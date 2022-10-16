(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called on striking refinery workers to return to work as fuel shortages worsened and left-wing politicians led a protest march against increased cost-of-living expenses.

“It’s not normal that a minority of workers continue to block the country,” Borne said in an interview on TF1 television. She cited salary agreements signed last week by other unions that represent most workers at the companies, though the CGT union remains on strike.

About 30% of filling stations in France were short of at least one fuel on Sunday, Borne said. That compares with 27% on Saturday. Fuel flows from depots and imports will ease the situation this week, she said.

“It’s clear that the government underestimated the impact and the power of this strike,” Philippe Martinez, head of the CGT union, said on France 5 television earlier.

Strikers from the hard-left CGT union at some of TotalEnergies’ refineries plan to extend their walkout at least through Tuesday, when CGT and other unions have called for a nationwide strike that may affect the Paris transit system, the national railways and Electricite de France SA.

On Sunday, the left-wing political group NUPES led a protest march in Paris against rising living costs. Some 30,000 people participated in the march, AFP reported, citing a police source.

Continued Walkout

The continued walkout at TotalEnergies’ sites contrasts with the return to work at two refineries owned by Exxon Mobil Corp. Exxon said Friday the refineries could return to full operation within two to three weeks.

CGT last week rejected TotalEnergies’ offer for a 7% increase in 2023 wages, after demanding a 10% raise. The French oil major called for all strikes to end as two other unions, which together represent a majority of workers, agreed to the deal.

“I ask workers to respect the majority deal and not block the country, with all the difficulties that this creates for the French people,” Borne said. “Companies must also take their responsibilities.”

Inflation in excess of 6% and record profits at oil companies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have driven support for industrial action as well as raising economic anxiety levels in France. A poll released on Sunday by Ifop for the Journal du Dimanche showed that fighting inflation was the top policy concern for the French.

Borne announced that the government would extend to mid-November a rebate of 30 euro cents per liter of fuel that was set to expire at the end of this month. TotalEnergies will extend its rebate for the same time period, she said.

