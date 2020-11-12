(Bloomberg) --

French Prime Minister Jean Castex ruled out easing the nation’s lockdown early, dashing the hopes of many retailers as the holiday shopping season moves into sight.

New French measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, introduced late last month, are due to end Dec. 1. Under the restrictions, non-essential stores were forced to close again. While France is starting to see signs that the virus spread is slowing, it’s too soon to relax, Castex told reporters in Paris on Thursday

“My role is not today to give in to pressure,” he said. France is seeing one person admitted to hospital every 30 seconds and into intensive care every three minutes, Castex said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had pledged to review some of the current restrictions should virus figures improve. In countries like France and Ireland, retailers are pressing governments to allow them reopen early. French toy retailers, for example, pleaded with the government to allow them to open their doors this week.

“Our survival depends upon this,” the French Federation of Toys Retailers said in a letter to the prime minister, Agence France-Presse reported on Wednesday.

The week is a critical one for France, Castex said, adding that any acceleration in the spread of the virus could mean even tougher measures. Still, the prime minister said he’s hoping a slowdown in new infections will be confirmed, which may result in a peak of hospitalizations early next week.

The impact of the pandemic “is very heavy,” Castex said. “The pressure on our health system has increased and is extreme.”

