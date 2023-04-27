(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the government will propose a law in the coming weeks to encourage the sharing of corporate profits more widely among employees.

The proposal will also apply to windfall income, she said in an interview on France 2 television on Thursday.

Borne said there are no plans under consideration to lower social charges for companies

The government is putting pressure on food manufacturers to pass on lower commodity prices to their products

“We need to see this in supermarkets as soon as possible,” she said, calling for lower prices by the end of June

The prime minister also confirmed an increase in the minimum wage on May 1, when unions have planned demonstrations across the country

