You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Apr 27, 2023
French PM to Unveil Law to Boost Profit Sharing for Workers
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the government will propose a law in the coming weeks to encourage the sharing of corporate profits more widely among employees.
The proposal will also apply to windfall income, she said in an interview on France 2 television on Thursday.
- Borne said there are no plans under consideration to lower social charges for companies
- The government is putting pressure on food manufacturers to pass on lower commodity prices to their products
- “We need to see this in supermarkets as soon as possible,” she said, calling for lower prices by the end of June
- The prime minister also confirmed an increase in the minimum wage on May 1, when unions have planned demonstrations across the country
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:40
How becoming common-law or getting hitched changes tax-filing season
-
14:18
Ryan Reynolds on the similarities between acting and business
-
8:59
Dual income, no kids: Why some young Canadians are choosing this lifestyle
-
6:46
Will homes ever be affordable again in the Greater Toronto Area?
-
6:06
ChatGPT can decode fedspeak, predict stock moves from headlines
-
Should you fight an eviction?