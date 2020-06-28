(Bloomberg) -- France’s far-right National Rally party won the vote in the southern town of Perpignan in municipal elections on Sunday, while Prime Minister Edouard Philippe clinched the northern city of Le Havre.

Louis Aliot, the former partner of party leader Marine Le Pen, won around 54% of the vote in Perpignan, according to preliminary polls.

Philippe won the port city of Le Havre with around 59%, polls showed. Speculation has been running high about his possible departure from the premiership, as President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to re-orient his policies following the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s both a demonstration of confidence and an exceptional responsibility, which must be taken very seriously,” Philippe said in comments broadcast on France Info.

Macron was concerned by the low turnout on Sunday, according to a statement from the Elysee. Polls put abstention at about 60%.

