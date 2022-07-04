(Bloomberg) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will not hold a confidence vote at the National Assembly, underscoring a failure to build a coalition after President Emmanuel Macron lost his outright majority in elections last month.

The French leader’s centrist party will instead seek to legislate by building ad-hoc alliances with opposition groups, government spokesman Olivier Veran said after the first meeting of a reshuffled cabinet.

“Confidence can’t be decreed,” Veran said. “We will work bill by bill in the long term to reform the country.”

The first test will come later this month, when the National Assembly is scheduled to debate a government bill designed to protect consumer spending power amid surging inflation.

“One thing I’m convinced of is that it’s in nobody’s interest to block the country,” Veran said.

