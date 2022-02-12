(Bloomberg) --

French police intervened early on Saturday morning to prevent protesters inspired by Canada’s “freedom convoys” from blockading the capital.

Police intercepted three convoys on the Paris ring road, including one comprising 450 vehicles. They issued tickets to more than 200 people as part of an overnight effort to halt the demonstrations, Paris police said in a tweet.

Authorities preventively set up barricades and armored vehicles at some Paris intersections, including along the Champs-Elysees.

France has banned the “convois de la liberte”, or freedom convoys, protesting the country’s Covid-19 vaccine pass. Police have deployed some 7,200 officers in the capital and at toll booths along major highways to deter protesters.

The convoys started in Ottawa last month in response to a Canadian government policy requiring truck drivers crossing the U.S. border to be vaccinated.

In France, the vaccine pass prevents people who haven’t received Covid shots from participating in most social activities, including going to restaurants and cultural spaces.

