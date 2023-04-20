(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen, who leads the far-right National Rally party in France’s National Assembly, is more popular than President Emmanuel Macron, according to an Ifop poll for Paris Match published on Wednesday.

Asked which of the two personalities they prefer, 47% of those interviewed picked Le Pen, while 42% chose Macron, according to Paris Match.

Le Pen was more popular among women, with 52% picking the two-time presidential runner-up, compared with 41% opting for the French leader.

Within the left-wing Nupes grouping, a majority of supporters of the Communist and France Unbowed parties prefer Le Pen, while backers of the Greens and Socialists favor Macron.

Le Pen has twice lost in presidential runoffs against Macron, in 2017 and last year. The next presidential election is in 2027, when Macron won’t be able to run because of term limits.

Ifop surveyed 1,000 adults for Paris Match on April 18-19, after Macron’s televised speech on Monday evening.

A separate poll of 1,000 adults carried out by Ifop on April 18-19 for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper showed 76% don’t have confidence in the president to improve the situation in the country, including for health and education. The margin of error was around 2.5-2.8 percentage points.

