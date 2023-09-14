(Bloomberg) -- French households could face a further increase of as much as 20% in their electricity bills from next February, although the government may ultimately decide to limit that and take part of the burden, the head of the energy regulator said.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government is seeking ways to reduce the budget deficit after spending tens of billions of euros to shield the economy from the impact of high energy prices after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

It limited the rise in monthly power bills to 15% last February and another 10% last month through price caps. Without government actions, regulated electricity prices provided by Electricite de France SA, which are used as a benchmark for other suppliers, would have been 75% higher in August to reflect the utility’s various costs including power distribution, according to the energy regulator.

If that was passed on to the consumer, it would lead to an increase of 10% to 20% early next year, depending on market prices for the remainder of the year, Commission de Regulation de l’Energie Chairwoman Emmanuelle Wargon said in Paris Thursday.

Although European energy prices have dropped this year, there’s still pressure on the French government to limit the bills for millions of consumers who have been hit by soaring inflation. It will be up to the government to decide how much of the extra cost to should be paid by consumers “and what should be funded by the State budget,” Wargon said.

The government has decided that EDF will provide as much as 100 terawatt hours of nuclear power to rival suppliers at €42 per megawatt hours next year, unchanged from this year, Wargon also said. When that regulation expires at the end of 2025, France will “probably” need new rules for existing nuclear production, “which is part of the great competitive advantages for the country,” given its large share of the energy mix, Wargon said.

The regulator has handed over a study to the government that looks at what would happenn if EDF’s entire nuclear production were sold under so-called contract for differences, which would put both a floor and a cap on prices, she said.

“There are other options, in particular a cap in prices which only protects users when market prices are above that ceiling,” Wargon said.

