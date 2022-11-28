(Bloomberg) -- French next-month power declines to the lowest for four weeks as a gradual ramp up in nuclear power is expected to boost supplies before the end of the year.

The recovery in nuclear generation combined with lower demand than in recent years, is weighing on the French December contract in its final days of trading, said Sabrina Kernbichler, analyst at S&P Global.

If all goes to plan, Electricite de France SA will bring back 13 nuclear reactors before the end of December, according to the company’s restart schedule. French electricity month-ahead prices were down as much as 13% on Monday, reaching a low of 360 euros per megawatt hour, the lowest since Oct. 31.

“Nuclear generation is certainly still at all-time lows vs history for this time of year, but the recent uplift in generation highlights a slow but steady progress in restarting reactors,” said Kernbichler.

UK power prices jumped as a drop in wind generation is set to crimp supplies. Contracts for 7:30-8 pm traded at £486 on Epex Spot SE while the day-ahead auction cleared at £384 a megawatt-hour, the highest since Aug. 31.

The UK will need to fire up more gas stations to fill the gap left by the drop in wind. Generation is forecast to be as low as 677 megawatts around 6pm on Monday, a peak time for demand.

Wind generation forecast for the UK

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.