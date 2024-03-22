(Bloomberg) -- French power prices dropped to a new three-year low due to weak demand and robust performance from the nation’s nuclear fleet.

April futures on Friday declined for a fourth consecutive session and are on course for a 19% weekly decline, according to data from European Energy Exchange AG. The month-ahead contract fell to the lowest level since August 2020 in intraday trading.

Energy consumption throughout Europe remains seasonally low following a mild winter and reduced industrial demand, a lingering effect of the energy crisis of recent years. In France, where nuclear energy is the backbone of the power supply, the reactor fleet is back to strength following prolonged maintenance shutdowns.

“France is very over supplied at the moment,” said Daniel Muir, an analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights, adding that the nation is also receiving power from Spain. “Demand is systemically lower and not budging,” he added.

Spain’s day-ahead power prices have been much lower than usual since early February, allowing electricity to flow into France from the Iberian peninsula on 59% of days so far this year as renewable output soars, according to data from Entso-E.

Other factors helping to drive French power lower include muted natural gas prices and higher-than-average hydropower generation, according to Luca Urbanucci, an analyst at ICIS. “Going forward, we expect a slow and mild demand rebound, also driven by above-average temperatures during next summer that will boost cooling demand.”

French power for April declined 4.1% to €38.55 per megawatt-hour by 3:12 p.m. local time. The day-ahead price settled at €9.63, the lowest since Dec. 30.

