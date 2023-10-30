(Bloomberg) -- French power prices for November rose after Electricite de France SA reported two unplanned halts at nuclear plants over the weekend.

The country’s largest utility is investigating two separate technical faults — at Blayais 4, near Bordeaux, and Dampierre 4, south of Paris — it said in notices. The units will return on Nov. 6 and Nov. 1, respectively.

EDF also extended two planned outages at Gravelines 1 and Golfech 1 by nine and 10 days.

The halts are a challenge for France’s largest power provider as it heads into a period of rising demand in winter, when electricity supports much of the country’s heating needs. In the coming months, France is likely to import from countries including the UK, where power prices are cheaper.

Power output from nuclear plants was far below France’s five-year average over the weekend, but still above record lows seen last year, when much of the fleet faced maintenance problems at the same time. Soaring wind output led to curtailment at some nuclear plants.

French power for November rose 4.2% to €104 per megawatt-hour on the European Energy Exchange AG, breaking a five-day falling streak. The jump is also supported by rising gas prices.

