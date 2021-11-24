(Bloomberg) --

French power for Thursday rose to the highest level since 2012 with colder weather boosting demand and lower nuclear output expected to limit supplies.

The contract surged for a third day to 330.75 euros ($371.25) a megawatt-hour in over-the-counter trading before the main auction later today. Minimum temperatures are set to be below freezing in the east of France on Thursday with lows in Paris forecast to drop to 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) by Friday.

The ongoing energy crunch in Europe, caused by very high gas prices, is pushing up costs for power generation. Colder weather increases power demand because homes in France use electricity for heating unlike Germany and the U.K. that mostly use gas.

“Support from a relatively minor reduction in the temperature forecast for the coming weeks was magnified by current tensions around supplies,” Alfa Energy said in emailed note.

Supplies are restricted with the lowest French nuclear output in 9 days and an ongoing strike at the Cordemais coal plant. Wind generation is forecast to be low through to Friday afternoon, according to Bloomberg’s wind model.

The day-ahead contract for Germany was trading almost 100 euros lower with brokers at 228 euros, with higher wind levels expected to dampen prices.

