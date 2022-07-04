(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron shuffled his cabinet after losing his outright majority in parliament last month but made few changes, in a sign that he’s failed to convince major opposition figures to join his coalition.

The 44-year-old centrist is keeping Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna in their posts.

France’s political life has been effectively paralyzed since Macron’s reelection against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in April. It took him weeks to pick a prime minister and a government, which he was then forced to shuffle after disappointing results in last month’s legislative elections.

Macron decided to keep Elisabeth Borne, his 61-year-old former labor, ecology and transport minister, as premier. While she’s been criticized by some in his own party for being a technocrat who lacks political clout, she’s been loyal to Macron.

The president gave Borne less than two weeks to come up with what he called a “government of action” and to sound out other parties for areas of agreement. But during meetings with rival party representatives, she didn’t offer any concrete concessions, according to attendees. Macron himself had ruled out working with the far-right and the far-left parties, Le Pen’s National Rally and Jean-Luc Melenchon’s France Unbowed, from the start.

Macron had also warned he wouldn’t make concessions on taxation and debt. No rival party agreed to strike a coalition with his movement, and didn’t poach any major figures for his government.

Macron, who is known for his top-down and centralized approach, will now be forced to strike ad-hoc alliances with dozens of lawmakers to be sure to have a majority to push through his pro-business reforms, such as raising the retirement age.

