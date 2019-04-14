(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron is to address the nation on Monday at 8:00 p.m. to announce a set of measures following a 10-week national debate devised to assuage grassroots discontent.

Macron will also hold a press conference on Wednesday, his office said in a statement on Sunday. The press conference is a rare exercise for Macron after he pledged to keep his distance from the media since taking office in May 2017.

France is eagerly waiting for its president to set out conclusions after a series of debates with citizens, designed to take the heat out of the protests that have roiled the country since mid-November. Some 31,000 Yellow Vests turned out across the nation on Saturday for a 22nd consecutive weekend.

A decrease in income tax is favored by 82 percent of French people, according to a poll that asked respondents how Macron should react to the movement.

Scrapping privatizations, including the sale of Paris airports operator ADP, was supported by 62 percent of those surveyed in the Ifop poll for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper. Measures such as linking low-end pensions to inflation, making it obligatory to have doctors in rural areas and scrapping France’s television license fee each garnered at least four-fifths support.

Yellow Vests have already pledged to stage new demonstrations in Paris next Saturday, on April 20.

To contact the reporter on this story: Geraldine Amiel in Paris at gamiel@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, James Ludden

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.