1h ago
French Prosecutors Seek Trial for Sarkozy Over Libya Funding
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French prosecutors are seeking a trial for former President Nicolas Sarkozy related to allegations that Libya illegally provided funding for his 2007 campaign.
Sarkozy should face charges of concealing the embezzlement of public funds, criminal association and illegal campaign financing, the national financial prosecutor’s office said in a statement Thursday.
Twelve other suspects were also named by the prosecutor.
Sarkozy’s lawyer, Thierry Herzog, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sarkozy has been questioned over allegations that Libya’s former leader Moammar Al Qaddafi provided funding for his successful presidential campaign. Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption in a separate 2021 case, becoming the country’s second head of state in the modern era to be convicted of a crime after leaving office.
It will now be up to the two investigating judges in charge of the Libya case to decide whether to order a trial before the criminal court and on which charges, Agence France-Presse reported.
