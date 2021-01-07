(Bloomberg) -- France will keep gyms, theaters and ski lifts closed until the end of January, and bars and restaurants until at least mid-February, as the country’s coronavirus situation remains “fragile,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

The government confirmed restaurant owners’ concerns, pushing back a Jan. 20 reopening date as the situation rules out a return of out-of-home dining. French winter resorts, which had counted on reopening of lifts this week, will be forced to delay the downhill skiing season.

Leisure and hospitality industries have been clamoring for more clarity on timing and more aid. With shutdown measures dragging on, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he’ll extend support to bigger companies in those areas most hurt by restrictions, after initially focusing on smaller firms.

“Pressure on the hospital system remains strong,” Castex said at a briefing in Paris on Thursday. The “situation remains fragile” and “we can’t let down the guard in the coming weeks.”

