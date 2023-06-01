(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard Perrachon SA’s chief executive, Jean-Charles Naouri, was being questioned by financial police on Thursday as part of an investigation into allegations of share-price manipulation and insider trading.

The probe is focused on events that took place in 2018 and 2019, the financial prosecutor’s office said in an e-mailed statement. Naouri’s questioning was reported earlier by Agence France-Presse.

Shares in debt-laden Casino fell as much as 9.5% and hit a record low on Thursday. The stock was 4.9% lower at 1:07 p.m. in Paris.

A spokesperson for Casino declined to comment on the matter.

The retailer entered a court-supervised debt restructuring process known as conciliation last week after it tried for years to fix its bloated balance sheet with asset sales.

Read more: Kretinsky’s Casino Plan Spares €4 Billion Senior Creditors (1)

--With assistance from Angelina Rascouet.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.