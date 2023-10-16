(Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA is getting a $556 million cash infusion after Grupo Calleja agreed to buy the troubled French retailer’s stake in Almacenes Exito.

Casino said Monday it will get $400 million for its direct equity interest, while its GPA unit will get $156 million. Casino shares rose as much as 1.4%.

Exito investors will get 90.53 cents a share in the deal, which values the Colombian grocery store chain at $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close around year end.

The agreement follows months of negotiations and comes two weeks after Casino signed a lock-up agreement with a majority of its secured creditors to restructure the balance sheet.

Through that deal, the company will get a €1.2 billion ($1.26 billion) equity injection led by by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky and conversion of all of Casino’s unsecured debt and part of its secured debt into equity. The plan envisages a €6.1 billion reduction in the company’s indebtedness and will see majority shareholder and Chairman Jean-Charles Naouri lose control.

Casino extended the deadline to sign the agreement to Oct. 17. As of Oct. 13, 44% of unsecured financial creditors and 42.7% of the perpetual subordinated noteholders had signed the lock-up, the company said on Friday.

Grupo Calleja is the leading food retailer in El Salvador.

