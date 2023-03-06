29m ago
French Retailers Agree to Margin Hit to Contain Food Inflation
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Retailers in France have agreed to offer the lowest possible prices for certain food items to help households cope with surging inflation, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a news conference on Monday.
Supermarket chains will take a hit to their margins in the deal, which amounts to several hundred million euros, he said.
Carrefour SA Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard, one of several retail chiefs standing alongside Le Maire, told reporters the price cuts would mainly concern own brands.
Shares in Carrefour and Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA were down around 0.6% at 9:30 a.m. in Paris.
