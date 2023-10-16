10m ago
French School Evacuated on Bomb Threat After Fatal Stabbing, AFP Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The school in Arras, France, where a teacher was fatally stabbed by a Muslim perpetrator on Friday was evacuated after a bomb alert, Agence France-Presse reported.
Government officials have indicated that the knife assailant may have motivated by the Israel-Hamas war.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
