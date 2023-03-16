Mar 16, 2023
French Senate Backs Pension Bill Ahead of Assembly Vote
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- France’s Senate passed the government’s plan to reform its pension system on Thursday, including raising the country’s retirement age by two years to 64.
The upper house of the French parliament approved the measure with 193 votes for and 114 against.
The bill is scheduled for a vote in the National Assembly starting at 3 p.m. It’s unclear whether the government has enough votes to pass the measure there. If it believes it doesn’t have the support to pass the measure in the lower house it could use a constitutional provision to pass it without a vote.
The government has said it wants to have a vote on the bill. Using the decree provision would expose it to a possible no-confidence motion.
Read more: Macron Faces Dilemma as He Seeks to Cement Reformist Legacy
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
