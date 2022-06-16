(Bloomberg) -- French senators probing the chaos outside the stadium at the Champions League final last month highlighted the poor handling of a train strike and the deployment of a new filtering system as some of the root causes of the problems.

At a press conference on Thursday at the Stade de France, where the incident took place, Senators Francois-Noel Buffet and Laurent Lafon said the issues should have been anticipated. While they also noted the government’s claim of massive ticket fraud they suggested that it might not have been one of the main reasons for the mayhem.

The match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid began more than 30 minutes late as many fans of the English team were turned back at turnstiles, creating bottlenecks that prevented some with legitimate tickets from taking their seats. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has suggested that this was mainly due to the presence of around 30,000 to 40,000 English supporters without tickets or with fake tickets at the stadium ahead of the game.

The tumult ahead of the finale of Europe’s football season has put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government as the country prepares to host the Rugby World Cup next year and the Summer Olympics in 2024.

