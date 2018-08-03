(Bloomberg) -- Bond-market strategists interested in Bank of America Corp.’s latest opening probably shouldn’t apply if they can’t speak French or don’t want to live in Paris.

“Although not certain as yet, the role is very likely to be based in Paris as part of the firm’s Brexit transition,” the U.S. lender said in a job advert for a credit strategist posted on its website on Monday. Alternatively the new hire, of associate or vice president rank, may be based in London.

“French speaking would be very desirable,” Bank of America said in the advert.

Tomos Edwards, a spokesman for the bank, declined to elaborate on how the U.K.’s European Union exit negotiations are affecting hiring practices in the research department or whether more credit-research jobs will leave London.

Bank of America signed a lease for office space in Paris last year and plans to move its European trading hub to the French capital, Bloomberg reported in October. The credit strategist role is in the published-research department, operationally separate from trading, suggesting that the bank’s personnel moves are going beyond previously reported plans.

The bank picked Dublin to become the location for its European Union legal entities and will house European banking units apart from the U.K. there, according to a statement in July. Executives debated internally for months over where to relocate its main trading location, before designating Paris last year.

