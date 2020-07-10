(Bloomberg) -- The French state was scolded by judges for failing to properly tackle air pollution and given a six-month ultimatum to clean up or face millions of euros in fines.

The nation’s top administrative court ruled Friday that the government hasn’t carried out the necessary measures to reduce air pollution in eight zones, including Paris for nitrogen dioxide and fine particles. The decision comes after a previous ruling in 2017 ordering improvements.

The Conseil d’Etat said the French state would get a 10 million-euro penalty ($11.3 million) every six months if it fails to act. The judges said this is the highest amount an administrative court has fined the state but it could even be increased at a later date.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.