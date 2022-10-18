(Bloomberg) -- French rail, energy and other key workers are striking on Tuesday to demand a bigger share of corporate profits, raising pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to take further steps to ease the impact of surging inflation.

Commuters face travel disruption on regional trains and buses, while some Eurostar services between Paris and London have been canceled. The CGT union has also asked port workers to hold stoppages for several hours.

The general walkout comes on the back of weeks-long blockades at refineries and fuel depots that have led to shortages at nearly one-third of the country’s filling stations and follows marches on Sunday to protest price hikes.

The eight unions and student organizations that called for the strike also oppose the government’s decision to force some employees at sites owned by oil majors TotalEnergies SE and ExxonMobil Corp. to get gas to motorists again.

Tuesday’s walkouts add to a list of challenges for Macron, who lost his absolute majority in the lower house of parliament in June elections and whose government looks set to struggle to get sufficient support to push through its budget bill for next year, forcing it to resort to a controversial fast-track decree process.

Read more: French PM Borne Expects Government to Use Decree to Pass Budget

Inflation in excess of 6% and record profits at oil companies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have driven support for industrial action amid increased economic anxiety, with one poll released on Sunday by Ifop for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper showing 82% of those surveyed thought Macron wasn’t doing enough to tackle soaring consumer prices.

“The difficulty for this government is to avoid stirring up anger,” Martial Foucault, a political scientist, said on France Culture radio on Sunday.

Macron has spent more than €100 billion ($97.6 billion) on measures to shield households and businesses from the energy crisis, and early moves to cap electricity and gas prices before the war in Ukraine have helped keep the country’s inflation rate below that in neighboring European countries.

Stoking Tensions

Yet the government has warned its largess won’t last forever, with a general fuel discount due to end at the start of next year, and the limit on regulated energy price hikes to increase to as much as 15%. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has raised interest rates twice, with more tightening set to come, putting pressure on borrowing costs.

The risk for the president is for discontent to spread to other sectors. For unions and the left, Tuesday’s strikes will serve as a test of whether then can convince more people to join the movement. Recent polls suggest public opinion is polarized between those who back refinery strikers and those who don’t.

Parliamentary debates about the budget bill may stoke tensions. The National Assembly, including some of Macron’s supporters, approved amendments that the government has deemed anti-business but that reflect growing pressure to ask companies to contribute more.

In a country where two thirds of workers drive to work, being able to fill up is also key.

In 2018, Macron’s presidency was roiled by the Yellow Vest protests, which were sparked by a tax hike on fuel and morphed into broader anger around economic equality and a rejection of his governing style.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.