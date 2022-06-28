(Bloomberg) -- French power supplies were under threat on Tuesday amid wage strikes by workers at companies like Electricite de France SA, the latest sign of how soaring inflation is impacting the economy.

The labor action that’s hit electricity production in recent days is further straining Europe’s energy market. The sector is already suffering from large outages at EDF’s nuclear plants for repairs and maintenance, as well as shrinking Russian gas deliveries.

In France, output at the Paluel 1 and Bugey 2 nuclear reactors and the Martigue Ponteau 5 and 6 gas-fired power plants were reduced Tuesday because of a strike, EDF said on its website. TotalEnergies SA may also see a cut in production at some of its plants, the company said, citing a strike notice for June 28 to July 31.

EDF’s hydropower supply is also being affected by the strike.

The strikes, started by EDF unions earlier this month, are adding to the power producer’s woes as it may be forced to use more expensive production means or buy more supplies on the market, where prices are soaring. French day-ahead electricity prices on Monday rose to 366.40 euros a megawatt-hour, which is almost double the average for the past year.

The state-controlled utility has warned that its earnings will be hit this year because of falling output and a government price cap on electricity tariffs.

