(Bloomberg) -- A French Michelin three-star chef is asking Allianz SE for 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) in insurance claims for losses suffered by his restaurants during the country’s lockdowns, a person familiar with the matter said.

Chef Michel Troisgros has asked the German insurer to cover losses at his Michelin three-star restaurant Maison Troisgros, as well as another, Le Central, both located in central France, the person said, asking not to be named because the claims are private.

The chef is also negotiating with Axa SA for losses at his third restaurant, the person said.

Tensions between French restaurant operators and insurers over such claims have failed to dissipate after a year of public fights and legal disputes. Axa, which was ordered to compensate some restaurants, offered a 300 million-euro settlement to its policy holders last week, seeking to appease clients.

Representatives for Troisgros and Axa declined to comment. Allianz didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Troisgros’s claim was previously reported by Agence France-Presse.

