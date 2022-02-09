(Bloomberg) -- A Tinder-like voting app created by two students to get more young people voting is being investigated by France’s data watchdog, two months before the presidential election.

The Elyze app asks users to swipe left or right to agree or disagree with nearly 500 anonymous proposals — like lowering the retirement age to 60 or keeping nuclear energy production rates at a minimum of 70% — before matching them with a candidate. It was launched at the beginning of January and within three weeks had over a million downloads, well above average.

But on Jan. 13, the French press picked up on a glitch in the app’s system. The app was coded in such a way that some candidates were more likely to be put forward as matches than others, even when results were tied. This meant that if a user swiped right on every proposal, President Emmanuel Macron was finishing first.

The following day, cybersecurity expert Mathis Hammel said on Twitter that the app contained “critical vulnerabilities.” In just three hours, he had managed to add his own name to some of the proposals.

This led CNIL, the data watchdog, to look into the amount of time Elyze stores data, and whether it offers users complete transparency and tight enough security. CNIL declined to say when its probe will end, or explain what kind of action it could take.

France’s 18-23-year-olds don’t tend to vote as much as other age groups. In the 2017 presidential contest, 71% cast ballots in the first round and 66% turned up for the second round, lower than any other category.

Polls show it isn’t likely to be much different this year. About 60% of 18-30-year-olds don’t plan to vote in the first round on April 10, according to a recent Ifop poll. Currently, Macron is leading surveys of voting intentions, ahead of National Rally leader Marine Le Pen and Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse.

Gregoire Cazcarra, 22, came up with the idea for an app after creating a non-partisan movement called Les Engages, or the Engaged, which aims to get young people to be more politically active. Francois Mari, 19, developed it. He said they were inspired by “the Tinder concept.”

The friends initially planned to collect information for research centers, but to address concerns, they said they deleted all of the data gathered and opened the app’s code source, meaning anyone can check how the algorithm works. They also fixed the glitch that Hammel discovered, and said their team was on standby to quickly address any other potential issues.

“We didn’t make money with this project, we lost it,” Cazcarra said. “Our main goal wasn’t money but about fighting abstention.”

