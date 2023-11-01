(Bloomberg) -- French commodity trader Sucres et Denrees SA is set to buy a stake of about 10% in Morocco’s sole sugar refinery, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal for the stake in Cosumar SA was agreed with local investors and is expected to close before the end of the year, said the people who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Sucden, as the French trader is best known, and Casablanca-based Cosumar declined to comment.

The agreement comes as global shortages have sent sugar prices surging, with the commodity headed for a fifth year of gains in what would be the longest winning streak since 1989. Port logjams in top grower Brazil are leaving the market under supplied just as India and Thailand are expected to have poor crops again.

Sucden’s purchase also comes as Wilmar International Ltd., one of the world’s largest sugar traders, said it has agreed to sell its 30.5% stake in Cosumar to Moroccan investors for 5.96 billion dirhams ($580 million).

The French trader, which has a 15% market share and also trades coffee and cocoa, has deep roots in Morocco. Its founders, Maurice Varsano and Jacques Roboh, started a business in the North African nation trading sugar, tea and salt at the end of the second world war.

