(Bloomberg) -- French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said he’s looking into a tax on flights by private jet or using other means to get companies and rich individuals to limit their use.

“I believe that at a national or European level, we could think about either taxation or regulation systems,” he said in a France 2 TV interview Thursday. “It’s clear that habits will have to change.”

The comments feed into a long-standing campaign by some environmental groups against private jets ferrying corporate titans and the wealthy because of their emissions. Before the pandemic cratered the aviation sector, the United Nations predicted the aviation industry as a whole would overtake power generation as the single biggest CO2 producer within three decades.

On Thursday, France’s Beaune said President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne have asked him to make “concrete proposals” on private jets.

He acknowledged that measures targeting their use would likely be “symbolic” and said he doesn’t favor a blanket ban, but added that that those who pollute the most must “make a bigger effort” to tackle climate change.

“I believe that when there’s a train alternative, when there’s a commercial flight -- which emit four times less carbon per passenger than private jets, that should be the preferred option,” Beaune said.

Rebound in Flights

At Le Bourget airport near Paris, which bills itself as Europe’s busiest business hub and caters to privately-chartered aircraft, the number of flights is fast approaching pre-pandemic levels. Last year’s 51,962 compares with 54,646 in 2019, according to the latest statistics from operator Aeroports de Paris.

Some 85% of these flights are chartered by companies and less than 10% are for leisure, according to an ADP spokesman. The rest are for medical, government or other services.

Beaune said private jets will be on the agenda at a meeting of European transport ministers in October.

