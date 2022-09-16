(Bloomberg) -- A proposed merger between two of France’s biggest television operators unraveled as antitrust hurdles proved too high for the companies seeking to find a way to rival streaming services such as Netflix Inc.

The French Competition Authority had raised significant concerns in advertising over a tie-up between Television Francaise 1 SA and Groupe M6. With a final decision expected by Saturday, the companies said in a statement Friday they would abandon the project.

“It appears that only structural remedies involving at the very least the divestment of the TF1 TV channel or of the M6 TV channel would be sufficient to approve the proposed merger,” the companies said. “The parties therefore concluded that the project no longer presented any industrial logic.”

The plan’s collapse is a blow to French construction and telecom conglomerate Bouygues SA, which is TF1’s biggest shareholder, and German media giant Bertelsmann SE, the largest owner of M6 via publicly traded RTL Group SA.

For TF1 and M6, traditional free-to-air TV still accounts for the bulk of viewing time, but most of the growth is in streaming platforms. A tie-up would have been a defensive move to create a stronger player in the market to go up against the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime platform.

The French competition authority said in a statement that it acknowledges the challenges to the sector from video on demand services, but that television remains a powerful medium for the French population.

“The transaction could have created major competitive risks, particularly in the television advertising and television service distribution markets,” the competition authority said.

The companies said they’re convinced a merger of TF1 and M6 would be the right response to the challenges from international competition.

“The parties regret that the Competition Authority did not take into account the speed and extent of the changes sweeping through the French broadcasting sector,” the companies said.

