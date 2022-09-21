(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Vodafone Group Plc: Atlas Investissement, backed by French billionaire Xavier Niel, has bought about 2.5% of the British telecommunications giant.

The entrepreneur sees “opportunities to accelerate both the streamlining of Vodafone’s footprint and the separation of its infrastructure assets,” according to a statement Wednesday

Niel becomes the second French mobile mogul to swoop on a British telecom with a weak share price, after rival Patrick Drahi bought 18% of BT Group Plc last year

Aveva Group Plc: French conglomerate Schneider Electric SE agreed to buy the remaining stake in the UK industrial software developer it doesn’t already own in a deal that values Aveva at £9.48 billion.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Schneider was nearing a deal for Aveva

S4 Capital Plc: Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising agency reported first-half revenue growth 60% and said it implemented cost measures including a brake on hiring.

“Combinations remain a key part of our growth strategy, however, for the time being we are focused on organic growth and maximizing value from our existing businesses, where momentum remains strong,’’ Sorrell said

Outside the City

The government plans to slash the wholesale prices that are incorporated into business energy bills this winter, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Compared with the current market prices facing suppliers, the cap would impose a discount of roughly 50% on the winter contract for electricity and 25% on gas for next month.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that Liz Truss plans to cut stamp duty rates for home purchases. The move probably bolster home prices, which soared during the pandemic when the tax was suspended for many buyers.

Mohamed A. El-Erian details the four hurdles Truss is facing to spur growth.

In Case You Missed It

Investor coalitions representing money managers that have committed to reduce carbon emissions from their portfolios are calling on Truss to uphold the UK’s existing commitment to eliminate net greenhouse gas emissions.

Link Administration Holdings Ltd. could be forced to pay an additional £50 million fine to the UK’s financial watchdog over the administration of a collapsed fund of former star investor Neil Woodford.

Elsewhere, Rio Tinto Plc Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm made it clear yesterday that its offer is final to take over a company that is behind one of the world’s largest copper mines.

Looking Ahead

All eyes will be on the Bank of England tomorrow, which will announce whether it’s pushing through the biggest interest rate hike in 33 years to quell rampant inflation. Traders have so far priced in 200 basis points of hikes over the next three decisions.

