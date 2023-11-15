(Bloomberg) -- French unemployment rose for the second consecutive quarter to reach 7.4%, confirming the slower momentum in the euro area’s second-largest economy and undermining Emmanuel Macron’s long-term objectives. The French president has pledged to return the country to full employment by the end of his presidency in 2027, and had made good progress with the jobless rate reaching the lowest in four decades last year. But economic growth has slowed sharply in recent months and companies are grappling with fastest increase in interest rates in the history of the euro. Economists expected joblessness would rise slightly less, to 7.3%.

