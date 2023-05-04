(Bloomberg) -- The head of France’s moderate CFDT union warned it will fight to the end against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64, a day after a second attempt to hold a referendum on the reform was rejected.

The next step is a fresh day of nationwide strikes on June 6 to ramp up pressure two days before the National Assembly is due to consider a proposal to repeal the pension law, Laurent Berger told BFM TV on Thursday.

“The battle isn’t over,” he said, adding that anger is still very strong. “We need to use every opportunity to be heard.”

France’s Constitutional Council ruled late on Wednesday that a proposal from left-wing opposition lawmakers for a referendum that would seek to have the current minimum retirement age of 62 enshrined in law didn’t satisfy the necessary conditions.

A group of independent, centrist lawmakers, known as LIOT, has submitted a separate proposal to repeal the reform that the lower house of parliament is due to consider on June 8. Macron signed the bill into law three weeks ago after the council approved its core elements and it’s due to be applied from September.

“A vote against in the National Assembly is possible,” Berger said. “June 8 is a very significant moment. We’ll do everything for it to work.”

The initiative is fraught with challenges, however, as Macron’s party could use delay tactics to prevent its review before a parliamentary deadline of midnight. It’s also unsure whether conservative Republicains will back the proposal. Even if the lower house adopts it, it’s unlikely to get through the Senate.

Still, support for the unions’ fight against the pension reform remains strong.

A survey by pollster Ifop for Sud Radio published on Thursday showed that 55% of the 1,008 adults interviewed back further strikes and protests. The survey was carried out on May 2-3, with a margin of error of 1.4-3.1 percentage points.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.