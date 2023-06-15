(Bloomberg) -- French unions acknowledged their failure to pressure Emmanuel Macron to withdraw his unpopular pension reform — effectively ruling out more protests for now — but pledged to keep fighting for measures such as higher wages.

“Labor unions and protesters did not succeed in getting the government to back down on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but we’re not turning the page,” the group of unions that led protests against the pension overhaul said after a meeting on Thursday.

The groups “will now work to identify common demands on each of the following subjects: wages and pensions, working conditions, occupational health, social democracy, gender equality, the environment and the conditionality of public aid to companies,” they said in a statement. “We will continue to challenge this pension reform and fight for social justice.”

Despite polls showing that a majority of French opposed his plan to raise the minimum retirement age to 64, Macron enacted the legislation in April, just three weeks after narrowly winning a no-confidence vote in parliament. Other parliamentary efforts to repeal the measure have failed.

Since then, Macron has sought to move on. This week, he spoke about the need to return the production of drugs to France, discussed artificial intelligence, and on Friday will explain a plan for state backing for the aeronautics industry.

Unions, including the moderate CFDT and the hardline CGT, have displayed rare unity since July 2022, and appear strengthened by the pensions episode despite their failure to prevent Macron from raising the retirement age. They said they will continue meeting after the summer.

The unions called Macron’s action a “breach of democracy” and warned of “social anger” after the government bypassed parliament with a constitutional yet controversial provision and later prevented a vote on a motion centrists had filed to repeal the reform. One of their key leaders, Laurent Berger from the CFDT, will pass the baton to his deputy Marilyse Leon on June 21.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.