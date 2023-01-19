(Bloomberg) -- French unions called for renewed strikes on Jan. 31 to step up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to withdraw an increase in the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62.

Union-coordinated strikes brought significant disruption to France on Thursday as workers in sectors including railroads, schools and energy walked off their jobs. The Interior Ministry said 1.1 million people took part in the marches, including 80,000 in Paris. Unions estimated the turnout at more than 2 million.

“The government must give up”, the unions said in a statement. “This reform is unacceptable and goes against the interests of the population. Workers want to retire in good health.”

The strike was backed by France’s eight largest labor unions and left-wing political parties. Most French high-speed trains were canceled on Thursday and a walkout Electricite de France SA staff lowered the country’s nuclear output by 12%.

