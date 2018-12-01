(Bloomberg) -- Protests by the “Yellow Vests” movement led to renewed clashes in Paris on Saturday with police firing tear gas and using water cannons to keep demonstrators away from Emmanuel Macron’s presidential palace.

There were no official figures yet on how many people were taking part in the third weekend of nationwide protests, which began against higher gasoline taxes and have now spread to include other demands. While most protests have been peaceful, a number of hard-liners trying to reach government buildings have been pushed back by police.

Televised images showed clashes between police and people in yellow vests near the Place de la Concorde and the Arc of Triumph, with protesters trying to break through barriers. Security perimeters were placed around the Elysee presidential palace and the Matignon residence of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

“We had expected trouble and our security services were ready,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on Saturday morning on LCI television from near the Champs Elysees avenue. “The troublemakers are a small minority. The government is open to dialog with those ready for dialog.”

At a planned meeting on Friday between the movement and Philippe only two representatives showed up and one quickly left, saying his request that the meeting be televised live had been rejected.

Growing Demands

The grassroots movement is organized through social media and has no leadership but has brought thousands of protesters onto road blocks across France and has the support of three-quarters of the French public.

The movement -- initially focused on higher gasoline taxes -- has led to two weeks of sporadic blockades of roads, fuel depots and warehouses.

The movement’s demands have expanded to higher pensions, an increase in the minimum wage, a repeal of other taxes, the restoration of a wealth tax, and even to cuts to politicians’ salaries, a law fixing a maximum salary, and replacing Macron and the National Assembly with a “People’s Assembly.” While political parties have tried to show their support for the movement, the Yellow Vests have rejected any political link.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gregory Viscusi in Paris at gviscusi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, James Regan, Jones Hayden

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.