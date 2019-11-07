(Bloomberg) -- Bonds sank around the world, driving yields on French 10-year securities above zero for the first time since July, amid signs that trade tensions between the U.S. and China are thawing.

Treasuries joined the sell-off as China’s Ministry of Commerce said an agreement had been reached with the U.S. to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases as progress is made toward a trade deal. That sent yields on the U.S. 10-year note to the highest in almost eight weeks.

Government bonds are falling out of favor with investors after a wave of cash flooded into the safest fixed-income assets earlier this year, driven by U.S.-China trade tensions, faltering economic growth and central bank easing measures. Now signs are emerging that policy makers have staved off a recession and the worst may be over for global growth.

“Much of the rise can be attributed to optimism toward a U.S.-China trade deal,” said Antoine Bouvet, a senior rates strategist at ING Groep NV in London. “Given the magnitude of the move higher in rates, things threaten to take on a life of their own.”

The yield on French 10-year bonds rose six basis points to 0.02%, having touched a record low of minus 0.45% in August, while those on German equivalents were also six basis points higher, at minus 0.27%.

Yields are rising even as the European Central Bank embarks on its second bond-buying program, purchasing 20 billion euros ($22 billion) a month of debt, in a bid to boost anemic growth and inflation.

