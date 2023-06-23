(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s largest insolvency in a decade is turning into a race for workers from companies desperate to fill open jobs.

Retailers, banks, insurers, the postal service and even the country’s tiny military have offered to take some of the 1,034 workers initially set to be laid off from furniture chain Kika/Leiner. The bankrupt firm is itself organizing a jobs fair to aid the process.

More than 300 employers, including retailers with 20,000 available positions, have pitched openings to Austria’s Public Employment Service, Labor Minister Martin Kocher told journalists Friday. Officials hope a majority of workers will have new roles by the end of a 30-day notification period.

Most industries in Austria are struggling amid a dire labor shortage that’s weighing on the economy. But the situation around Kika/Leiner may yet become a blueprint for how companies struggling in the face of inflation and rising interest rates can relieve strains elsewhere. Workers, too, get a lifeline.

Its collapse, however, is controversial.

Real-estate tycoon Rene Benko only sold Kika/Leiner last month, with his top executive describing it as having been a “very good investment.” The new management declared bankruptcy within weeks, though, saying more than half of the chains’ 40 stores would be closed.

The government’s legal representative will review the run-up to the insolvency — including efforts by Benko’s Signa Holding to keep the company afloat since buying it in 2018. In the meantime, the race is on to lure its staff.

Competitor XXXLutz has offered to take over all Kika/Leiner apprentices, while grocery chain Lidl has a dedicated website addressing affected workers. Austrian Post is proposing a compensation package that includes use of the company’s holiday homes.

“We already have a lot of offers,” Kocher said. “I’m confident we’ll succeed in finding a new job for most very, very quickly.”

