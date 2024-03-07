(Bloomberg) -- Options trading in semiconductor stocks is exploding as investors bet on the hottest thing in equity markets these days: artificial intelligence.

Daily average notional volume in single stock puts and calls for members of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index exceeded $145 billion in February. That’s about double the average at the end of 2023 and seven times higher than a year earlier.

Nvidia Corp., the chip maker at the heart of the AI bull market, accounted for almost four-fifths of the trades. Last year, Nvidia’s market value soared by almost 240%. It’s up 85% in 2024, pulling the semiconductor index up by more than 23%.

Options trading is a typical component of big stock-market moves, but the rapid expansion may be a sign investors who missed out on last year’s rally are playing catch up. Plus, options offer not only a way of wagering on further gains in chip makers, but also provide protection should the rally run out of steam.

