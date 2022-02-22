(Bloomberg) -- Fresenius SE is considering initial public offerings for two of its four business units and is open to fielding offers for its controlling stake in the already publicly traded kidney-dialysis division.

Fresenius is open to either an IPO or bringing on equity partners for its Helios division, which owns hospitals in Germany, Spain and Latin America, along with its Vamed unit that manages the construction and operation of healthcare centers, Chief Executive Officer Stephan Sturm said in a press conference Tuesday.

The German medical-care company wants to remain the sole owner of the Kabi intravenous drug division, which it sees as having the most potential for growth. That division is now the top priority for Fresenius when it comes to capital allocation decisions.

Fresenius is under pressure to reignite growth after its stock has fallen by more than half since 2017. Sturm is accelerating cost cuts as the profit outlook dimmed during the pandemic. While many investors are hoping Fresenius will simplify its complicated business structure, the new strategy may end up in an even more complex arrangement.

The pronouncements come after a strategic review of Fresenius’s healthcare operations. Sturm disagreed with the idea that the company’s structure is too complex, saying Fresenius’s business units are complementary and offer stability because of the diversified nature.

Still, Sturm wouldn’t rule out much, including the possibility that Fresenius could sell its controlling stake in the kidney-dialysis company Fresenius Medical Care if an offer came along that’s attractive enough. However, the current plan is to maintain that holding.

Fresenius shares fell as much as 8.1%, the biggest intraday drop in more than a year. The company warned Tuesday morning that profit growth will be at the bottom end of its targeted range through 2023.

Fresenius wants to remain the majority owner of Helios but is open to being a minority owner of Vamed, Sturm said.

While Fresenius forecast the Kabi unit’s operating profit to decline this year, Sturm said that’s a result of several temporary factors and that the division is poised to be a growth engine before long.

Bloomberg reported last week that Fresenius is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Spanish biotech firm mAbxience to expand its oncology and hematology treatments, which would help bolster the portfolio of treatments at Kabi.

(Updates with material from press conference throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.