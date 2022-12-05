(Bloomberg) -- Fresenius Medical Care AG is replacing Chief Executive Officer Carla Kriwet two months into her tenure after disagreements on strategy, raising concern about the company’s commitment to a turnaround.

Chief Financial Officer Helen Giza will replace Kriwet and remain in her current finance role until further notice, the dialysis company said in a statement. The changes will be effective Tuesday.

The management shakeup will slow down any hopes of a change in strategy at the kidney-dialysis company and raises questions about whether the leadership team can orchestrate a turnaround, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Glen Losev said in a note. The stock dropped 1.5% in early Frankfurt trading.

The change adds to the list of uncertainties surrounding Fresenius Medical -- along with parent entity Fresenius SE, which owns a 32% stake in the dialysis business. Both companies are based in Bad Homburg, Germany and installed new CEOs in October after years of lackluster performance.

Kriwet is leaving Fresenius Medical at her own request and by mutual agreement because of differing views of strategy, the company said.

Michael Sen, Fresenius SE’s new chief executive, said in October that the company was conducting a “top-to-bottom” review of all its businesses.

The German health-care conglomerate is under pressure from investors. In October, Bloomberg reported that Elliott Investment Management had a stake in the company and was potentially seeking to break it up.

Elliott has also disclosed a short position in Fresenius Medical, possibly indicating a negative view or an effort to partially hedge its exposure to the parent company.

--With assistance from Naomi Kresge.

(Updates with analyst comment and shares in third paragrah)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.