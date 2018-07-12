(Bloomberg) -- A Fresenius SE executive acknowledged his company has grappled with testing problems similar to those the German healthcare company cited as a basis for pulling out of $4.3 billion deal to buy U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc.

Mats Henriksson, chief executive of a Fresenius unit, testified Thursday that U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspectors found issues with drug-injection testing and storage of test results at one of the firm’s plants in India in 2013. It took the company two years to address those miscues, Henriksson told Delaware Chancery Judge Travis Laster.

