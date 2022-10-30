(Bloomberg) --

Fresenius Medical Care AG cut its forecast, citing inflation and soaring staffing costs at its US kidney dialysis clinics.

Net income will probably drop in a high-teens to mid-twenties percentage range this year, the Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said. Fresenius Medical Care had previously said net income would fall by a percentage in the high-teens range. The company confirmed its revenue target, saying sales will probably grow at a low single-digit percentage rate this year.

Fresenius Medical Care is a division of Fresenius SE, the German health-care conglomerate now facing a potential overhaul after years of performance struggles and lagging shares. Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in the company with a view toward potentially untangling its unwieldy structure, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

The kidney-dialysis division operates somewhat independently, with its own publicly traded shares.

